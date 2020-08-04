A beloved child, Chravanna Raelin McMillin passed from this life on July 30, 2020 at the age of 3 months. She was born in Durant, Oklahoma, on April 19, 2020 to Christopher Arlin McMillin and Savanna Rae Marlow.

Chravanna is a happy, loving, bubbly baby. She is very alert and enjoyed watching Home-Adventures of Tip and Oh, and Dawn of the Croods. She is a very smart baby girl, she is always smiling not matter what. She loves to be held, and always loves bouncing, she loves to coo and goo. She loves her food and is very sweet sweet baby girl.

Chravanna is loved by her parents, Chris and Savanna; siblings Brooklyn Paulsen, Calvin McMillin and Max McMillin; grandparents Joquita Smith, Wyman McMillin, Bunny Weaver and Stephen Weaver; uncles Anthony Reynolds, Jason Flores, Michael Beck; and aunts Janet Weaver, Devin Guisto, Dana Smith and Jessica St. Clair. She is preceded in death by her cousin, Heavenly Flores; great-grandma Norma Smith; aunt Anna Smith; uncle Benny Wayne Smith; and cousin Melissa Smith.

Family hour will be from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant. A chapel service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2020 at the Chapel with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating.

A live stream of the service will be available on our Facebook page at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com