Forgery - On Saturday, an officer responded to a business in the 2800 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to receiving a forged check. A known subject had entered the business and attempted to pay for a vehicle using a forged check. The suspect left prior to police being contacted. A forgery report was completed.

Theft - On Friday, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked in the 800 block of Crestview Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred on between Wednesday and Thursday. A theft of a firearm report was generated.

Organized retail theft - On Friday, a male reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated a female suspect stole property from a business located in the 2800 block of North US 75 in Sherman. The incident occurred on June 25. A organized retail theft between $100



Credit card abuse - On Friday, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made unauthorized charges on her bank account. The complainant resides in the 1300 block of Pin Tail in Sherman. The incident occurred between July 22-30. A credit or debit card abuse report was generated.

Theft - On Friday, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 900 block of South Willow Street in reference to stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was found that sometime on July 26, an unknown actor stole a minibike from the victim’s yard. A report was made for theft property greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500. The investigation is on going.

Burglary of a vehicle - On July 31, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding at theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from his vehicle which was parked at a residence located in the 2100 block of N. Alexander Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Thursday and Friday. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Houston in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the driver exhibited multiple signs of intoxication. An investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary - On Saturday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to an assault in the 800 block East Houston Street. A female advised her ex-boyfriend had physically assaulted her. Officers arrived on scene and learned the male had already left the area. The male did not have permission to enter the residence. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated.

Theft - On Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a theft in progress at a business the 100 block of East Taylor Street. Loss Prevention had detained two persons for shoplifting, and recovered the property. A report was completed for theft property under $2500 with two more previous convictions. The case will be filed for prosecution.

Possession - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East Taylor Street in reference to a theft in progress. Officers arrived and detained two adult individuals. During the investigation, officers located less than two ounces of marijuana in the possession of one suspect. The marijuana was seized and a report filed for the issuance of a warrant.

Assault - On Saturday Sherman Police were dispatched to the area of 2400 Texoma Parkway in reference to an assault. Upon arrival officers spoke with a female who claimed she was assaulted. The suspect and a witness were on scene and provided their account of the incident. There was no evidence to support the victim’s claim. This case is inactive.

Possession - On Sunday, Sherman officers responded to a business in the 3400 block of N US Hwy 75 in reference to a drug complaint. Officers located suspected methamphetamine inside a vehicle at the location. The driver was released at the location and a report for possession of controlled substance penalty group one under one gram was generated.

Accident - On Friday, Sherman Police Department responded to the 800 block of S Throckmorton Street in reference to a hit and run accident. Upon arrival officers spoke with the owner of two vehicles and a mail box which were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle in question struck the property and left the scene. A criminal report and a crash report were generated.

Violation of protective order - On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of South Travis in reference to a violation of a protective order. The complainant advised she had an active protective order against her ex-husband. The ex-husband made attempts to contact the female and children which is in violation of the order. A report for violation of a protective order was completed.

Theft - On Friday, an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of S Harrison Ave in reference to a stolen vehicle. An unknown suspect had taken the vehicle during the night. The key was left in the vehicle. A report for theft of property between $2,500-$30K was completed.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Sunday, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N Teague Dr. An individual was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana. Offense reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Sunday, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of N Grand Ave and E Lewis St. The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana. Offense reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

