Grayson County announced two more local deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The 9th death was announced Friday evening. A statement from the GC Health Department said the deceased was in his early 90s and lived in Sherman. Then on Sunday, the GCHD announced the 10th death from COVID-19 of a Grayson County resident. The patient, a female resident of Denison in her mid 60’s, died at a local hospital in Grayson County after arriving there with COVID-19.

GCHD Director Amanda Ortez said first death from the weekend man died at a local hospital. No additional information about the man was released by the county.

The county also announced 18 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday afternoon. That brought the county’s current total to 58. Sixteen of those patients were hospitalized, and 42 were weathering the illness at their place of residence.

The county also announced, on Sunday, ten additional cases of COVID-19 which brought the county's total of active cases to 66 on Sunday evening.

Sixteen of those cases were hospitalized. Fifty were isolated at home. Of those 50, 15 were in local long-term care facilities. The county's rate of positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday was 9.45 percent and its seven-day rolling average was 9.53 percent. The state's seven-day rolling average was 12.05 percent.

