The application deadline for a one time $285 payment has been extended to Aug. 21, for children who received free or reduced meals at schools that closed of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Families can apply at yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT.

Due to school closures from COVID-19, Texas received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals.

The payment comes from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) for eligible families with a one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals.

P-EBT works the same way Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do and will help families get the food they need during the current pandemic. P-EBT will be administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Education Agency.