With the county’s proposed 2021 budget tentatively approved, Grayson County commissioners will turn their attention to more routine matters when they meet Tuesday.

Last week, commissioners voted their support for a budget for fiscal year 2021 that includes 10 percent reduction in taxes. The $40 million budget cut over $1 million in spending out of the previous year’s budget but did leave in a modest 1.5 percent pay increase for county employees. The county will hold several public hearings on the proposed budget before commissioners take their final vote on it this fall.

On Tuesday’s agenda are items like a request from Commissioner Phyllis James, Precinct 3, to spend $156,828 on a new mower for her precinct. The Tiger brand mower will be mounted on a John Deer tractor with four wheel drive.

In addition, commissioners will consider plat approvals for five different subdivisions. The approval requests represent every commissioners precinct.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman. Social distancing requirements and mask orders are in place at the courthouse due to the ongoing pandemic. Instructions for viewing the meeting online can be found at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/co.ccourt.