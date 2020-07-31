The city of Sherman is proposing to maintain its current property tax rate going into the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The city council is expected to discuss the proposed rate Monday night as a part of budget talks ahead of adoption near the end of the fiscal year in September.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the city is proposing a property tax rate of $0.489 per $100 of valuation. This is the same rate that was approved for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Under the proposed rate, the city is slated to receive an additional $1.9 million in property tax revenue due to new property and increasing values over the previous year.

The average homestead taxable value for Sherman increase by about $11,750 over the past year. This increase in value will raise the average taxes for a homestead from $717 to $750.

These funds will go toward support as $97.98 million budget that is proposed for the next fiscal year.

These items will be discussed by the council when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

In other matters, the council is expected to discuss proposed amendments to the city ordinance regarding junked vehicles and an update on building regulations.

