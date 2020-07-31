Robert Eddins, a resident of Calera, Oklahoma, and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, left this earthly life and joined his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Durant, Oklahoma, on Jan. 13, 1936 to Otha Ray Eddins, Sr. and Charity (Boston) Eddins. Robert married his sweetheart, Sonda Sue Ledford, in Armstrong, Oklahoma, on May 22, 1957.

Robert lived in the Sherman, Texas, area for 26 years before buying land west of Calera on Smiser Road.

He was a member of the 1st Baptist Church. Robert loved working on old cars when he was younger. After retiring he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and riding 4 wheelers.

Mr. Eddins is survived by his cherished daughter, Debbie Cummings and husband Ronald of Sherman; grandchildren Jennifer Cooper of Plano, Texas, and Skye Womack of Calera; great-grandchild, Stone Hamilton of Denison, Texas; and his nieces and nephews.

Mr. Eddins was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Charity Eddins; wife Sonda Eddins (11/4/2019); son, Robert Keith Eddins; and two brothers, Otha Ray Eddins, Jr. and Johnnie Eddins.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2020 at the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, with Pastor Jesse West officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com.