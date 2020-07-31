With just under 100 days till the November 3, election local election officials are continuing to work on plans to make sure that people can vote safely.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said they have been working on the November election for months and she plans to present information about that work to Grayson County commissioners on Aug. 11.

Patterson said Texas Governor Greg Abbott's recent order extending early voting for the November election will change a few things in Grayson County and she will address those things on Aug. 11.

Abbott’s recent order provides that early voting will start on Oct. 13 and continue through Oct. 30.

"We are still evaluating what our expanded needs will be," Patterson said in a recently email to the Herald Democrat.

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is October 5 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is October 23.

Patterson said local voters can rest assured that they are going to be taking necessary steps for COVID-19 protections at the polls. She said her office has budgeted for expenses that they will incur with the 2020 election and there are grant funds available should they need them.

A look at statistics available on Patterson's website shows that in 2016, there were 78,723 registered voters in the county and 47,819 people cast ballots in the general election. That was a voter turnout of 60.74 percent for Grayson County which was an increase from the 57.36 percent of registered voters who cast ballots in 2012.