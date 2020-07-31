It is hard to imagine a more simple pleasure than a nice hot shower and it is even harder to imagine not being able to take on at the end of a long hard day.

But for many homeless people, the act of showering or cleaning up is often just out of reach. Grand Central Station in Sherman provides food and many other services to the local homeless population and next wee, they will begin providing even more.

Grand Central Station will be partnering with Streetside Showers to offer weekly free hot showers to anyone in need starting Aug. 7.

"Come by the soup kitchen at 110 S. Throckmorton every Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.!" said an announcement from GCS Executive Director Karen Bray.

She said each "visitor" will have the opportunity to take a 20 minute "HOT" shower, receive four pair of socks, two pair of underwear and toiletries weekly.

To make those gifts available to those in need, she said, Grand Central Station is accepting donations from the community to cover the cost.

The biggest need, she said, is volunteers to help hand out towels, toiletries and other items.

Those who are interested in volunteering should visit GCS's website for a volunteer application and contact Dorothy McKee, Volunteer Coordinator at dodiemckee@gmail.com.

For more information, visit https://www.GrandCentralSherman.com or https://www.StreetsideShowers.com/