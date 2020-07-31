"A" is the name of the game for local eateries when it comes to recent inspections by the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following all got an "A" on their most recent inspections:

Arby's ,515 Hwy 75 N in Denison;

Hole in the wall-Get away Café, 901 E Lamar St., in Sherman;

Lou Lou's & Papi's Shaka Shak Mobile, 1426 W Morton, in Denison;

Sandusky Store, 25524 Hwy 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Francaise Brise@Railyard, 507 W. Main, in Denison;

Dollar General, 407 Highway 377 N., in Collinsville;

Meals On Wheels/Whitesboro Center, 105 Mineral Street, in Whitesboro;

Homestead of Collinsville, 501 N. Main Street, on Collinsville;

Big Mineral Camp, 2889 Big Mineral Road, in Gordonville;

Subway, 209 S Austin, in Denison;

Fried Pies on 75, 229 D Henry Hynds Express, in Van Alstyne;

Burger King, 1213 N Travis St., in Sherman;

Braum's Ice Cream, 710 N. Hwy 75, in Denison;

Sliders@Railyard, 507 W. Main, in Denison;

Tropical Snow, 600 W Coffin St., in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 1716 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Sonic Drive In, 3400 U.S. Hwy. 75 N, in Sherman;

Jjang!@Railyard, 507 W. Main, in Denison;

Lettuce Indulge, 507 W Main St., in Denison;

Asian Shui, 507 W Main S, in Denison

The Railyard Incubator, 507 W. Main, in Denison;

Martinez Street Tacos Mobile,225 W. Crawford, in Denison;

Fastway, 2400 S. Woodlawn, in Denison;

Takara Hibachi Express II, 225 W. Crawford, in Denison;

Domino's Pizza Whitesboro, 1020 N. Hwy 377, in Whitesboro;

Children's Tree Learning Ctr., 2532 Hwy 82 East, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Health & Rehab. Center, 1204 Sherman Drive, in Whitesboro;

Sonic Drive In, 3325 Hwy 120 W., in Denison;

Preston Center Convenience, 83462 N.Hwy 289, in Pottsboro;

Kiki's Tin Can, 439 N. Sherman, in Van Alstyne;

Green Growler@Railyard, 507 W. Main, in Denison.