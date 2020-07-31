Denison police

Between Wednesday and Friday morning, the Denison Police Department received more than 200 calls for service.

The department responded to nearly 100 calls for service between midnight Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Of those calls, 10 of those calls were related to traffic stops.

The department performed 11 welfare checks and received 18 calls to report possible suspicious activity. There were six instances when the department sent additional police presence to areas around the city.

Four calls were to report disturbances. Two calls reported possible gunfire and two calls reported erratic driving.

One calls was classified under the theft category and five calls were related to panic alarms, burglary alarms or possible burglaries of a habitation.

Between midnight Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, the DPD received 113 calls for service.

Eighteen calls were to report suspicious activity making just over 15 percent of the calls related to suspicious activity. Five calls were labeled misdials or hang up calls.

Thirty calls or almost 27 percent of the calls logged were for traffic related offenses. Five calls were to request welfare checks. Three calls were related to vehicle thefts or burglaries of vehicles.

One calls was to report possible gunfire and one call was for assistance with someone who was already in custody.

Sherman police

Criminal trespass - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Cleveland Ave for a criminal trespass call. A former boyfriend of the resident had removed a window A/C unit and entered the residence. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival and was no longer in the area. A report was generated for criminal trespass.

Theft - On Wednesday, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from her vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 100 block of Peachtree Place in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred sometime between July 16-27. A theft of property under $100 report was generated.

Found property - On Wednesday, a female reporting party notified Sherman Police Department of found property in the parking lot of a residence located in the 4800 block of Highgrove in Sherman. The property was discovered on Wednesday. A found property report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Wednesday, Sherman officers responded to the area of FM 1417 and US Highway 75 in reference to an intoxicated driver. The suspect vehicle was located in the area of West Center Street and US Highway 75. A traffic stop was conducted with the vehicle. The investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was placed under arrest. A driving while intoxicated report was generated.

