The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches has announced its spring Academic All-Americans, and 12 members of the Austin College women's water polo team have been honored for their success in the classroom.

Divided into three teams (Outstanding: 4.0-3.71; Superior: 3.70-3.41; Excellent: 3.40-3.20), the list recognizes athletes who competed and achieved academic excellence in the abbreviated 2020 season. The 'Roos led all of Division III with their selections.

Sophie Oliver, Valery Piachonkina, Katherine Cox, Kendall Katusak, and Kate Askew each earned their spot in the Outstanding category, while Abby Fuscone, Shannon Berry, Lexi Wong, and Madison Taylor were named to the Superior team. Rounding out Austin College's selections in the Excellent tier were Ally DeRado, Molly Corso and Brooke Le. Overall the team boasted a collective grade point average of 3.38 for the semester.