DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern women’s basketball head coach Darin Grover has announced the hiring of Kaylie Ragsdale as the team’s assistant coach.

Ragsdale transitions into the full-time role after spending the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons as the team’s graduate assistant.

Ragsdale was a three-year starter for the Savage Storm women’s basketball program from 2013 through 2016, earning a pair of All-Great American Conference and Academic All-GAC honors.

With the Storm she scored 702 points and pulled down 489 rebounds after transferring as a sophomore from Murray State College. While at MSC, playing under Southeastern Hall of Famer Crystal Robinson, she also started every game her freshman year. For her collegiate playing career, she scored 1,006 points and hauled in 664 rebounds.

She was the Southeast Oklahoma Women’s Ministry Coordinator from 2016-17, and then moved on to the Oklahoma FCA headquarters as the Central Oklahoma Women’s Ministry Director from 2017-18 before returning to Southeastern.