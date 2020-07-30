The Grayson County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID 19 Wednesday evening.

Those cases brought the county’s number of active cases up to 62. The number of those hospitalized on Wednesday went up to 15 including one staffer at the Grayson County courthouse.

Thirty-seven are weathering the illness at home. Ten are recovery in a long-term care facility.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.55 percent on Thursday morning which was up from 9.46 percent on Wednesday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests held at 9.48 percent on Thursday morning. The state’s rolling average continued to decline and was at 12.55 percent on Thursday morning. A total of 972 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 902 have recovered and eight people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, just over 10,000 people have been tested for the virus in the county. There were 43 tests pending on Thursday morning.

Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Thursday morning the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 30s with 196 cases and in their 40s with 194 cases. There have been 159 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 168 cases for people in their 20s. There were 44 cases reported of people in their 70s and 92 cases of people in their 60s. There are 91 cases reported of people under 19 and 28 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Denison, 7; Gordonville, 1; Gunter, 2; Howe, 3; Sherman, 44;Tioga, 2; Van Alstyne 1; and Whitewright, 1.

The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases since the pandemic started with 570 reported confirmations. Denison is running second at 187 cases. There have been 47 cases reported in V an Alstyne, 27 cases in 27 in Whitewright, 25 in Howe; 23 in Whitesboro, 21 each in Pottsboro and Collinsville,13 in Gunter, 11 each in Bells and Sadler, seven in Tioga, four in Knollwood, two each in Southmayd and Gordonville, and one in Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease.