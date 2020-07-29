Sherman police

Assault - On Monday, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of N Heritage Pkwy in reference to an assault. An employee had quit and then threw hot coffee on her supervisor. The employee had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Officer completed a report for assault causes bodily injury

Missing person - On Monday, an officer was dispatched to a call of possible missing person. The officer contacted a family member of a female who could not be located and was not answering her phone. The last known location of the female was in Sherman. Investigation located the female who was not harmed or in danger. An information report was completed.

Assault - On Monday, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance at a homeless camp located at the 2600 block of Dripping Springs Road in Sherman, Texas. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was learned the suspect assaulted his wife causing her pain. The suspect was arrested and charged for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Assault - On Monday, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance at the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. The caller stated her husband was threatening her with a knife. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officer responded to the scene and investigated. Officers were unable to determine if an assault took place. One of the parties involved was arrested for an outstanding warrant. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was generated.

Assault - On Monday, Sherman Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of West Washington St. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined a female had been assaulted by another female who had already left the location. A report for assault causes bodily injury was generated.

Fraud - On Tuesday, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect called in a fraudulent prescription at a business located in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman Texas. A fraud possession of a controlled substance/prescription generated.

Theft - On Tuesday, an elderly female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect called her on the phone and asked her to buy him some gift cards. He was able to scam her out of $2000. A theft of property $750



Burglary of a vehicle - On Tuesday, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated someone made entry into his vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a residence located in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred sometime between July 20-25. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Tuesday, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated and unknown suspect stole property located in the 1300 block of East Cherry Street in Sherman. The incident occurred on July 25. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary - On Tuesday, Sherman Police responded to the 400 block of West Cherry for a burglary of habitation. Several electronic items were stolen from the home. An offense report was completed.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.