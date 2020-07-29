The Texas Department of Transportation is making headway on several projects affecting Grayson and Fannin counties. The department made announcements about three projects set to begin this week that involve cooperation from area drivers.

Work on State Highway 289 in Grayson County is set to begin Monday and a portion of FM 1753 in Fannin County will be closed beginning on the same day. On Tuesday, traffic signals will be install on US Highway 82 at State Highway 121 in Bonham.

"The contractor, Jagoe Public Company, Denton, Texas, was granted 47 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.5 million," a news release from TxDOT about SH 289 work said. "The contractor plans to begin work Aug. 3 and anticipates completing the work in November 2020, officials said."

The project will include pavement repair, new seal coat and pavement overlay. New pavement markings will also be installed.

"This work will extend from the end of state maintenance at Elks Boulevard on State Highway 289 southward to FM 120, and will require the use of temporary lane closures at times," the release said.

While construction is underway, the department has asked drivers who travel in this area to pay special attention to barricades, traffic controls and signs. Also, the release asks drivers to reduce speeds when traveling through work zones.

"They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems," the release said.

As for road work on FM 1753, the intersection with FM 1752 eastward with FM 2645 for bridge repairs.

"While this portion of the roadway is closed traffic will be re-routed to US 82, officials said," a release from the department said. "Message boards have been placed along this roadway to alert drivers to the planned detour, but motorists are urged to use alternate routes while this project is underway. The contractor anticipates re-opening the roadway to traffic in two weeks or less, officials said."

Also affecting Fannin County, traffic signals and lights will be flashing at SH 121 and on US 82 frontage roads.

"The new traffic signals are part of the road construction project in Fannin County that upgrades US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, Texas," a news release said.

