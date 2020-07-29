The Austin College athletics department has decided to suspend competition for its men's water polo program for the fall of 2020 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and Southern Athletic Association, in which the 'Roos compete in all other fall varsity sports, postponed their fall seasons last week.

"In keeping consistent with making the health and safety of our student-athletes the main priority, we felt this decision was the best course of action," AC Director of Athletics David Norman said. "While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, we will continue to explore opportunities for safe and positive activities and engagement throughout the fall semester and the academic year."

The 'Roo men's water polo team competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, which consists of Division I programs USC, UCLA, Cal-Berkeley, and Stanford as well as Division III program Penn State Behrend.