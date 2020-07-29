Hugh Baxley II of Hugh Aries Creations has always been fascinated with art. As a child he studied the works of the greats- Picasso, Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Dali and more.

When Baxley was in second grade his older sister had a history project on King Henry VIII and she found herself perplexed at trying to draw him. His mother and father turned to little Hugh, who they knew had some artistic talent, to help his sister.

From their, it was obvious that art would be important to his life.

"They got a poster board and showed me the 2x2 of this guy I've never seen and I knocked out a drawing of him in 30 minutes, down to the detail on his clothing and jewels," Baxley said. "I shocked everyone; I was proud of myself and thus began my journey in art."

Originally from New York, Baxley moved to Garland at the age of 12 after his mother passed away. He currently lives with girlfriend and a moody cat in a cozy duplex in Sherman.

Here, Baxley focuses on his work with acrylics, oils, charcoals and pastels as well as pencil and ink drawings. He enjoys working in the realms of surrealism as well as abstract. Recent works include the personification of COVID-19 and his raven.

He has found it difficult networking and getting his name out locally and has made it a focus to follow his dreams and make it happen. It being gallery showings of his art work and photography, joining local outdoor events and creating a website where people can purchase and enjoy his work on various items.

"I believe that we should all follow our dreams no matter how crazy some might think they are. I believe the arts are a teachable skill and they should be taught and enjoyed more in schools by the children. I think the arts have become a back burner to the education of our youth and should expressed more to help them through life," said Baxley.

You can contact Hugh Aries Creations at Hughariescreations@gmail.com and on social media @_aries_creations_ on Instagram and @HughAriesCreations on Facebook