STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Marcy Tanter captured second-place honors in a sijo writing competition sponsored by the Los Angeles Korean Cultural Center in California.

Sijo, a style of traditional Korean poetry, are composed in three lines averaging 14-16 syllables, for a total of 44-46 syllables. A pause occurs in each of the three lines approximately in the middle. Each half-line contains six to nine syllables.

The contest’s theme was "Anything inspiring to get through COVID-19." Awards were announced in a virtual ceremony. Her submission:

"Your red eyes and tear-stained face are fuzzy on my laptop,

But the sound I hear is clear, as your strong voice tells me you’re well

And you sigh as you stretch your arms to the sun, embracing me, but not."

Dr. Tanter, Professor in the Department of English and Languages, joined Tarleton in 1998. She earned her MA in English from the University of South Carolina and PhD in English from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Her research led to a 2018 Fulbright Scholar award when she lived in South Korea, teaching at Dongguk University.