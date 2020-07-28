The Denison Police Department has announced the arrest of a man after a disturbance at a Shell gas station Monday.

In a news release issued Tuesday, DPD said that at around 11:51 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Shell gas station at West FM 120 at North US Highway 75 in reference to a disturbance in progress.

While at the gas station, officers observed two males physically pushing each other.

"Upon contact with the males, one advised he had been shot by the other," the release said. "Officers observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound and called for EMS. EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to TMC by Denison EMS."

The suspect, Mark Abram Banda, 25, was arrested for outstanding warrants and related to Monday’s event, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"Bond has not been set," the release said.

The release also said that the victim’s wounds were considered non life threatening and he was treated at the hospital and released.

