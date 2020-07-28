Grayson County commissioners Tuesday didn’t waste anytime getting through their weekly meeting. They finished the 12-item agenda in under 12 minutes.

A long the way, the county leaders accepted an insurance check from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool for $31,900 for Precinct 2 Constable Michael Putman’s vehicle.

They also approved a road bore to provide water service at 595 Belmont Lane in Precinct 1 and authorized the payment of $566,598 to TAC’s Health & Benefits Pool for August 2020 for employee insurance.

In addition, commissioners also approved the amendment to the commissary contract between the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Commissary Express.

Lastly, commissioners approved a replat of lots 18 and 19 of Block A of Palisades Addition Phase II in Precinct 4.