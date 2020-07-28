In the last week, the Denison Police Department has received around 500 calls for service. Those calls included reports of disturbances, traffic violations, suspicious activity, theft, burglary, vehicle related crimes and more.

Here is a summary of the calls received by the department between July 22 and Tuesday.

Between Wednesday and Thursday last week, the Denison Police Department received more than 120 calls for service. In the reports from midnight Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, the department 14 suspicious activity calls.

Of the calls received, there were six calls for more police presence in high volume areas.

Five calls were related to vehicle thefts or burglaries. There were two calls of suspected overdoses.

Twelve calls were hang up calls, misdials or open line calls.

Six calls were related to disturbances or fights and one call was for gunfire.

Between Friday and Monday, DPD received nearly 300 calls for service with the highest number coming from traffic stops.

Fifty-five calls were labeled traffic stops.

Twenty-eight calls were about possible suspicious activity and 28 calls were about increasing police presence in certain areas around town.

Nineteen calls were related to burglary alarms, panic alarms or possible burglaries in progress and 19 other calls were labeled as hang up calls or misdials.

Between midnight Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, DPD received 89 calls for service. Of those calls, only two calls were related to possible shoplifting or theft.

There was one call of a possible sexual assault and one call of a possible overdose.

Nineteen calls were to report suspicious activity and five calls were related to disturbances or assaults.

Three calls were to perform welfare checks.

One call was to report possible gunfire and one call was to report a bite.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.