The Grayson County Health Department announced 13 new cases of the coronavirus Monday. Those cases brought the county’s number of active cases to 86 with 11 of those people were hospitalized on Tuesday.

Sixty-five people who have been diagnosed with the virus are weathering the illness at home. Ten are recovery in a long-term care facility. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county was 9.63 percent on Monday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests went up to 9.43 percent on Monday which was up from 9.36 on Sunday. The state’s rolling average continued to decline and was at 13.22 percent on Tuesday morning. A total of 952 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 858 have recovered and eight people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 9,862 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 69 tests pending on Tuesday morning.

Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Thursday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 30s with 192 cases and in their 40s with 191 cases. There have been 155 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 166 cases for people in their 20s. There were 44 cases reported of people in their 70s and 89 cases of people in their 60s. There are 87 cases reported of people under 19 and 28 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 2; Denison, 20; Gordonville, 1; Gunter, 1; Howe, 3; Pottsboro 1; Sherman, 50; Van Alstyne 5; and Whitewright, 3. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases since the pandemic started with 558 reported confirmations. Denison is running second at 184 cases. There have been 47 cases reported in V an Alstyne, 2 7 in Whitewright, 23 each in Whitesboro and in Howe, 21 cases each in Collinsville and Pottsboro, 12 in Gunter,eleven each in Sadler and Bells, five in Tioga, four in Knollwood, two each in Southmayd, and Gordonville, and one in Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease.