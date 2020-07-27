Texas students must still take their annual state-mandated tests amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21, but the stakes won’t be as high because state education officials are waiving the grade promotion requirement tied to it.

Students in grades five and eight who fail the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness this coming school year will not be held back based on that performance, state leaders announced Monday. With some exceptions, the state requires students in those two grades to pass the math and reading portions of the STAAR to advance to the next grade level. Those who do not pass the first time typically have to take the exam again, but this school year, students will have to take the test just once, even if they don’t hit required benchmarks.

High school students also must pass their end-of-course STAAR exams to graduate, but no waivers were announced for them.

While parents deserve to know how well their children learned grade level material in reading and math, "there is no benefit to our children by requiring them to repeat a year based on a single test score given the disruptions of COVID, so we are waiving the grade promotion requirements from STAAR this year for our students," Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.

Morath previously said Texas will move forward with administering the STAAR, but the testing will have some changes, including an expanded window and an extended period for online testing.

STAAR exams are given in grades three through eight, as well as in high school, and are used to measure how well students have mastered core subjects, including reading, writing and math. The state’s accountability system relies heavily on STAAR student performance and how much improvement students make from the previous year. The state then assigns letter grades to districts and campuses based on that performance. The state this school year will keep the A-F grading system for schools and districts in place, but Morath has said there will need to be adjustments since students didn’t take the exam in the spring after the virus abruptly shuttered schools.

"This will be a uniquely challenging school year; therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19," Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday. "By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high quality assessments."

The Texas State Teachers Association called on the state to suspend the school accountability system, as well as the state's teacher appraisal system, both tied to STAAR scores, for the upcoming school year.

"We are glad the governor suspended the promotion requirements for fifth and eighth graders that are tied to STAAR scores for the upcoming school year, but he didn’t go far enough," association President Ovidia Molina said. "STAAR testing will still be wasteful and stressful at a time when teachers, students and their parents are stressed out enough over a deadly pandemic."

The group Texans Advocating for Meaningful Student Assessment also renewed calls Monday to waive the exam entirely.

"TAMSA appreciates this small, positive, first step for fifth and eighth graders, but this doesn’t accomplish any relief for high school students," said Heather Sheffield, president of the group’s board. "Texas will have a huge budget shortfall, and waiving the STAAR, which isn’t diagnostic anyway, would save approximately $93 million of much-needed funds that could be reallocated to more essential things. Districts already have meaningful and truly diagnostic assessments that they can use to assess their students and remediate them as necessary."

The Texas Education Agency earlier this month issued revamped rules for reopening schools that give local school districts more leeway over start dates and how long schools can remain closed and teach students online. The agency is allowing districts to teach online for up to eight weeks, with the second four weeks requiring a vote from the local school board. During the second four weeks, the agency expects districts to add more students to learn on campus each week, though they do not have to meet a certain percentage of students learning in person.

