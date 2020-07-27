Sherman police

Burglary - On July 21, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from his vehicle which was parked in the parking lot of a residence located in the 800 block of South Travis Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between July 20-21. A burglary of a vehicle from a motor vehicle report was generated.

Credit card abuse - On July 20, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from his vehicle and made unauthorized charges on his account. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a business located in the 1900 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred on July 17. A credit card or debit card abuse report was generated.

Assault - On July 21, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance at the 1000 block of E Odneal Street Sherman. The caller stated she was walking by an apartment when she heard a female screaming for help. The caller knocked on the door and the female told the caller to kick the door in. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the scene and investigated. During the investigation, it was learned that the suspect assaulted his girlfriend by strangulation. Damion was arrested and charged with assault of a family or household member impeding breath or circulation.

Theft - On July 22, Sherman Police Department receive a call regarding a possible theft at Dirt Cheap in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway. The caller was following what was believed to the suspect vehicle. Upon officer`s arrival, it was found that a theft of general merchandise had occurred. The suspects stole approximately $150 worth of merchandise. A report was made for theft of property $100-750. The investigation is ongoing.

Assault - On July 24, Sherman Police Department dispatched officers to the 1000 block of East Odneal Street in reference to a civil issue. Upon arrival, it was found that during an argument, a female assaulted her roommate. The victim claimed to have been hit the face several times. The parties separated and a report was made of for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The investigation is ongoing.

Found property - On July 24, an officer was flagged down in the 1400 block of N Broughton in regards to a verbal disturbance. One of the involved parties left property on the scene and a report for found property was created.

Disorderly conduct - On July 24, Sherman Police Department dispatched officers to the 900 block of East Wells Avenue in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival, it was found that several people engaged in fight in a parking lot that could be seen in public. A report was made for disorderly conducted/fighting.

Manufacturing or delivery - On July 24, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 600 block Sout Willow St. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was in possession of illegal drugs. A manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between one and four grams report, and a possession of marijuana under two ounces report were generated.

Criminal mischief - On July 24, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Highgrove Dr in reference to a criminal mischief. It was reported a female had hit a vehicle with a baseball bat. Officers located a vehicle with consistent damage. A report was generated for Criminal Mischief

Aggravated assault - On July 24, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance in the 1900 block of West Taylor St. The investigation revealed an adult male displayed a firearm to another male and threatened to kill him. The suspect was later found and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A report was made for the incident.

Driving while intoxicated - On July 25, Sherman officers responded to the 6100 block North US Highway 75 in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon their arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest. A driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container report was generated.

Assault - On Saturday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1100 block West Taylor Street in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined a male victim was assault by another male. The victim had fresh injuries on his person of which caused him pain. An assault report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Birge Street in reference to the caller’s vehicle being vandalized. Officers spoke with the victim who advised suspect smashed out the windows on his vehicle and slashed all four of his tires. A report for criminal mischief between $750-2,500 was generated.

Burglary - On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Gribble Street in reference to a burglary of a habitation. The suspect broke a window and then broke through the front door to find the house was empty. The suspect fled on foot. A report for Burglary of Habitation was completed.

