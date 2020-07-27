Both Sherman ISD and Denison ISD have announced their plans for football season tickets after the University Interscholastic League pushed back the start of the season to late September.

Sherman and Denison said they would not be offering season tickets for the 2020 season but season-ticket holders will retain their opportunity to keep their seats in 2021.

The Bearcats and Yellow Jackets are now slated to open the season with the 122nd Battle of the Ax on Sept. 25 at Munson Stadium.

The schools also announced that due to the limited capacity (50 percent) regulations put into place, only a certain number of tickets will be available.

Denison said it will offer them on a first-come, first-serve basis but is formulating a plan for distribution.

Sherman will offer its tickets through an online ticketing platform on a weekly basis. The process to obtain those tickets will be available no later than September 1

Both schools are working to have live, online streaming for those unable to attend games. Denison said that the Battle of the Ax is expected to be televised by KXII.