Jacob Phelps, 24, of Durant, passed away on July 23, 2020. Jacob was born on July 3, 1996 in Sherman, Texas, to Danny Paul Phelps and Melody Lane Phelps. Jacob attended school at Silo and loved fishing and football. Jacob got the opportunity to be a stay-at-home dad and loved getting to spend his time with his son.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Louise Fine and Bill McClure, and great-grandmother Lucille Flowers.

Jacob is survived by his son Karson Phelps, of Durant; mother Melody Phelps and husband Henry Macomber, of the home; father Danny Phelps and wife Camilla, of Little Elm, Texas; brother Travis Phelps and wife Amy, stationed in England; sister Sarah Andrews and husband Daniel of Sadler, Texas; grandparents Barbara and Clyde Reynolds, of Gordonville, Texas; and Orval and Marcella Phelps of Gainesville, Texas. Jacob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.

Family visitation will be held on July 28, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel from 6- 8 p.m.