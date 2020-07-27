The Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper school boards have voted to not let virtual students participate in extracurricular activities where attendance is necessary, such as athletics and band.

Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper students hoping to be in athletics, band or any other extracurricular activity will need to be in all other in-person classes in the upcoming semester.

As of now, school districts in Lubbock are moving forward with in-person classes beginning next month. All the school districts in Texas are allowing students the option to take classes online or in-person for the fall semester.

The Texas Education Agency allowed local school boards to make this decision about whether virtual students can participate in in-person extracurricular activities.

Lubbock ISD’s board voted last week to let virtual students participate in extracurricular activities. Theater, orchestra, welding, cosmetology and UIL competitions are also extracurricular activities.

If a student at LISD selects online learning, he or she will still be able to attend in-person extracurricular activities and classes during the assigned grading period, per the LISD board’s vote. The superintendent said the student will be screened like all other students.

Lubbock-Cooper and Frenship voted the other way, saying virtual students will not participate in these in-person extracurricular or elective courses this semester.

Dr. Michelle McCord, superintendent of Frenship Independent School District, said this was her recommendation. McCord said Frenship is trying to create the best learning environment, both online and in the classroom. She said right now that online instruction is focused on academic achievement.

"We understand that making those decisions are very difficult," McCord said. "We’re focusing on academics for now. None of us asked for this, none of us asked for this pandemic, and it’s required students and parents to make all kinds of difficult decisions... We want to provide the best academic experience that we can."

McCord said this policy could be revisited. She said moving forward, virtual instruction will be focused solely on traditional academic classes.

"We may revisit this, but for right now, for the first six weeks of school, we’ve made the decision that we’ve got to focus on academics, and we’ll review the decision about participation," she said Monday.

Frenship’s school board voted on this decision last week. Lubbock-Cooper’s school board voted on the resolution several weeks ago. The resolution said, "a student who is voluntarily participating in the virtual instructional method, whether synchronous or asynchronous, shall not be permitted to participate in any extracurricular activity, practice, or performance for the grading period in which the student is receiving virtual instruction."

Paul Ehlers, president of the Lubbock-Cooper board of trustees, said it was a unanimous vote. He said families are given the safety choice between in-person and virtual, and he said many of these extracurricular activities require closer contact than in the classroom.

"Families that are concerned about that for their children, they’re probably not going to allow them to participate in those extracurricular activities, if that’s their concern," Ehlers said.

Ehlers said these elective courses require daily attendance, some outside of school hours. So he said these students will need to come on campus anyway.

Ehlers said Cooper wanted to make an across-the-board decision, which they did.

Registration at school districts across Lubbock is still open. According to the school districts, most students are opting to take in-person classes.