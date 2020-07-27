Austin police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who authorities say hit a 43-year-old woman with their car and drove away earlier this month.

Police on Monday identified the victim, Sarah Christina Dabadie, who died at the scene. Authorities said a criminal investigation has been opened on the incident.

Authorities said Dabadie was on the roadway near the 9100 block of Research Boulevard for an unknown reason around 1:34 a.m. July 23 when a driver hit her with their car.

"The driver/vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stop and is unknown at this time," police officials said in a Monday news release regarding the incident.

Police said witnesses who drove by the area after Dabadie called 911 to report the incident. Officials confirmed Dabadie’s death around 1:56 a.m. later that day.

Austin police officials said 43 fatal crashes now have been documented this year.

People with information on the incident can call the Austin police vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4278, or submit tips through the Austin police mobile app.