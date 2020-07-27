The Austin City Council on Monday moved forward with a tax rate election to fund a $7 billion mass transit plan, setting up the city’s most consequential transportation election in decades.

The council voted unanimously for a plan that would lead to an 8.75-cent tax rate election in November to fund the construction of multiple light rail lines, new bus routes and a downtown subway system that could include two new bridges or tunnels spanning Lady Bird Lake.

The vote comes less than a week after Capital Metro made public its concerns that the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic might make the full $10 billion Project Connect plan unpalatable to voters. Staffers from the city and the transit authority both recommended a reduced plan Monday.

No council members showed opposition to the reduced plan. The unanimous vote came after the council took the unusual action of putting forth a unified motion from all 11 council members.

"I like the magnitude and size of this," Mayor Steve Adler said.

The vote came amid a joint meeting Monday between the council and Capital Metro’s board. It was their first since the two bodies approved Project Connect’s concept of a $10 billion mass transit system last month.

The reduced mass transit plan slashes $3 billion from the total price tag by cutting some stretches of light rail from the system. Staff members are framing this as an "initial investment" that does not eliminate the possibility of eventually building those light rail lines.

Building out the full system could require a second round of elections that probably wouldn’t take place for years, if not decades. However, Greg Canally, Austin's deputy chief financial officer, said the city and transit authority might be able to find other funds by partnering with the state and the University of Texas.

"We’re excited that this initial investment gives us a springboard for other future investments and opportunities," Canally said.

The reduced Project Connect plan would create two light rail lines. The Orange Line would run mainly along North Lamar Boulevard and South Congress Avenue, stretching from Stassney Lane to U.S. 183. The Blue Line would run from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to downtown Austin, where it would link up with the Orange Line.

The $7 billion comes with no shortage of faith that other government agencies will pick up a significant portion of the tab.

Officials project the federal government would pay 45% of the total cost, leaving roughly $3.85 billion of the bill to Austin taxpayers. Those numbers are based on recent matches from the Federal Transit Administration for mass transit systems throughout the U.S.

The tax rate election is likely to be ordered officially during the week of Aug. 14, when the City Council is slated to approve the city’s budget and next year’s tax rate.

The staff had recommended an 8.5-cent tax rate election. However, the council on Monday bumped that to 8.75 cents to add $100 million in funding for housing displacement programs.

The only dissent appeared to be over the possibility of adding active transportation elements such as bike lanes and sidewalks to the proposal. With Monday’s vote, it appears that any last-minute additions are off the table.