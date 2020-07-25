Up To $15 Billion From CARES Act Provider Relief Fund Available To Eligible Providers.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) today urged eligible Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) providers to apply for federal COVID-19 relief funds before the August 3 deadline. Provider Relief Funds may be used to cover lost revenue due to COVID-19 or health related expenses purchased to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the virus, including supplies and equipment to provide health care services for COVID-19 patients, workforce training, reporting test results to federal, state, or local governments, and acquiring additional resources, equipment, supplies, staffing and technology to expand and preserve care delivery. Up to $15 billion from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund is available to eligible providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

"These funds can assist with a variety of COVID-19 expenses incurred by our Medicaid and CHIP providers," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage eligible providers across the state to apply for this funding in order to access these crucial federal resources as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of Texas is grateful for the front line service, dedication and partnership with our Medicaid and CHIP providers across the Lone Star State."

"Health care providers are on the front lines serving Texans during this pandemic and these federal funds are available to cover costs incurred in the fight against COVID-19," said Michelle Alletto, Texas HHS chief program and services officer. "This funding can also help providers suffering economically because of the pandemic to ensure we have a strong provider base to continue to take care of Texans."

As of July 15, 2020, less than 5 percent of the state’s 27,351 eligible providers in Texas have applied. Failure to apply for, and secure relief funds will leave potentially billions of federal dollars otherwise available to Medicaid and CHIP providers in Texas, unused. To ensure eligible providers have the opportunity to apply, the deadline has been extended to August 3.

Applicants can receive approximately 2 percent of reported gross revenue from patient care. For more information, visit the U.S. HHS website.