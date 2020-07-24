While the Texas Department of Transportation’s schedules road projects for the week, completion of those projects are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

The department released a list of projects set to take place next week.

"Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones," a release from the department said. "They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

Here are projects planned for the week of July 27-31.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on northbound and southbound US 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes and the new South Travis Street Bridge. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and Washington Street as crews work on building detours and installing drainage structures. The northbound exit ramp for Houston and Lamar is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the Park Street exit ramp. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph has been set for this construction project.

The pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street is closed for pedestrian traffic. The east side over the frontage road has been removed. The remaining pedestrian bridge will not need to be removed at this time, but will be removed later in the project. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct a portion of the new Sand Creek bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews are performing utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 1417, Grayson County: at the OB Groner / West Travis Street intersection. Watch for occasional lane closures as crews work on installing flashing beacons at the intersection.

FM 691, Grayson County: from FM 131/Loy Lake Road to US 75. Watch for occasional lane closures as workers install signals at the FM 131 intersection. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131/Loy Lake Road has been converted to a four-way stop intersection and will become a signalized intersection at the conclusion of the project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to widen the roadway to provide a detour section. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section at the conclusion of the project.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691. Watch for a lane closure on the southbound US 75 frontage road as well as the westbound Spur 503 ramp while construction crews work on building the new southbound US 75 entrance ramp. A new traffic pattern has been implemented where westbound Spur 503 will be shifted to the southbound US 75 frontage road and will travel through the FM 691 intersection and then enter southbound US 75 using the on-ramp after FM 691. The new FM 691 exit ramp is now open to access FM 691.

US 75 Slope Repair at Randell Lake Road, on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road. The southbound frontage road and Randell Lake exit ramp are closed due to a slope failure. Crews are working to construct the new pavement section.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the daytime.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

FM 120, Grayson County: from FM 131 to US 75. Watch for nighttime and daytime lane closures as workers repair the concrete pavement.

SH 289, Grayson County: between FM 121 and US 82. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on performing base repairs.

US 69, Grayson County: between SH 56 and SH 11. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on performing base repairs.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 2815, Fannin County: from FM 1629 to SH 11. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1743, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four lane divided section. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement on the eastern end of the project between the Fannin and Lamar County line and County Road 2975. Eastbound traffic will remain in their current lane, while crews begin working on the inside lane to work on completing the crossovers and turn lanes. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median.

County Road 2250, Fannin County: at Coffee Mill Creek. County Road 2250 is closed for crews to remove the existing bridge and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 2250 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

County Road 4250, Fannin County: at Freeman Creek. County Road 4250 is closed for crews to remove the existing bridge and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 4250 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

FM 896, Fannin County, from Business SH 121 to the us 69: Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge repairs to the bridge over Valley Creek.

SH 78, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to FM 896: Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to perform base repairs to the roadway.

