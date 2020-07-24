The city of Sherman is asking residents to be mindful of what they throw into the garbage following a fire inside a garbage truck Thursday.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon as the truck was traveling along Texas State Highway 56.

"Quick thinking by the driver likely saved the city a new $350,000 trash truck," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said Thursday, noting there was no significant damage to the vehicle.

The driver noticed the fire and was able to dump the load safely in the 4000 block of Hwy. 56. Strauch said the fire department believes that someone put something combustible in the garbage, but they were unable to determine what item may have sparked the fire.

As the truck was doing commercial pick-up, the city does not believe it was related to residential trash pick up.

Strauch said residents should be wary of disposing of chemicals in municipal trash pick up as many can be combustible, especially when compacted. Among the more common chemicals that are discovered in the garbage are paint thinners, which can prove hazardous, he said.

