The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reported Wednesday the deaths of three elderly COVID patients from a nursing home, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 16.

According to a City of Brownwood press release:

In addition to the three deaths, the health department received four positive COVID-19 test results, 32 negatives and 18 recoveries Wednesday.

There are currently 98 active cases, and four of the cases are hospitalized.

The totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Wednesday are:

2966 Tested

2627 Negative

303 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

8 Positive Antigen/Antibody

189 Recovered

98 Active Cases

16 Deaths

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates Wednesday related to COVID-19:

• Two youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested

positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

• The Giddings State School is reporting only five active cases: four youth and one staff. Since the start of the pandemic, Giddings has had 75 total youth cases, the highest of any TJJD facility.

• One youth at a TJJD halfway house tested positive Wednesday morning. To date, 17 youth at halfway houses have tested positive for COVID-19.

• One Youth Development Coach and one staff member at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg tested positive Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 154 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 36

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 53

Gainesville State School: 8

Giddings State School: 37

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20

Since the start of the pandemic, 165 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 12

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 24

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 75

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41