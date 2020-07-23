A Sherman man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after accepting a plea agreement.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Christopher Baker, 50, pleaded guilty to felony DWI 3rd or more back on April 9 in exchange for a sentencing maximum of not more than 40 years as part of a plea agreement with the D.A.'s Office.

Baker was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Pamela McGraw. She could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The statement from the DA said the case began almost a year before the plea when, on April 26, 2019, a trooper arrived at the scene of a one-vehicle wreck off of Spalding road. The truck he found there had left the roadway and struck a fence and a tree.

That trooper located the driver of the truck who turned out to be Baker. Baker told the trooper that a deer had struck his windshield causing the wreck.

"Also, discovered at the scene were two empty containers of alcohol and multiple pill bottles labeled with Mr. Baker’s name. Mr. Baker was transported to Texoma Medical Center at his request for treatment where a search warrant was obtained for his blood. Forensic blood testing confirmed the defendant’s intoxication at .198 grams of alcohol– or almost two and a half times the legal limit," the release said of the investigation into Baker's claim.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors showed that Baker had been on felony DWI probation when he had the wreck in April of 2019 and that he had been driving on a suspended license without an ignition interlock on his vehicle, the statement said.

The state also presented evidence that Baker had multiple prior felony convictions including a prison sentence for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

"When confronted during cross-examination about how his dangerous actions put others on the road at risk, Mr. Baker told the Court that he had not put anyone in danger because he had been drinking and driving in the country," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, the only way to ensure that this defendant cannot put other folks on the road in danger of life and limb is to put him in prison," said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young in the statement. District Attorney Brett Smith added, "Baker clearly has no respect for this community as he continued to abuse alcohol and drive. The Court’s lengthy sentence affirms this community’s standard for intolerance of drunk drivers."

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.