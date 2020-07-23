Myra Gail Lester of Durant, Oklahoma, passed away on July 21, 2020 in Calera at the age of 81. She was born on Aug. 23, 1938 in Durant to Ira Willard Steinly and Helen A. Nelson.

Originally from Durant, Myra graduated from Durant High School and furthered her education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She married Jerry C. Lester on Jan. 18, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Durant. The couple shared over 63 wonderful years together. Myra was a devoted wife to Jerry and mother to her children, Randy and Stephanie. She was a homemaker who was always there to lend a helping hand to others. If she wasn’t taking care of the home, she spent her time assisting Jerry at their print shop. Myra had such a joyful spirit and a big heart with a passion to serve others. She was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Church and UMW. Myra enjoyed playing the piano, reading, baking and doing crafts. She will always be remembered for her kind heart and big beautiful smile.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Ira W. Steinly and Helen A. Steinly.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Jerry, of the home; son Randall Wayne Lester with wife Lisa of Richardson, Texas, and their children Brian and Joelle C. Lester, Megan and Kyle Coffelt, Kristen and Robert Jung; daughter Stephanie Ball with husband Greg of Hughes Springs, Texas, and their children Jessica and Michael Cobb, and Ryan Thomas Wayne Ball; great-grandchildren Harper, Daphne, Archer, Benjamin, Liam and Cooper; and sister Janice Scott; with other extended family members and dear friends.

A graveside service will be held 9 a.m. July 25, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.