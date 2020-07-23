The number of Grayson County residents getting positive results back from COVID-19 continued to rise this week. The county's positive rate climbed to 9.41 percent on Wednesday up from 9.19 percent on Tuesday.

The Grayson County Health Department announced 18 new cases of the illness Wednesday.

That case brought the county’s number of active cases to 79. Eleven of those people are hospitalized and 67 are weathering the illness at home. One is in the Grayson County Jail.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests went up to 9.2 on Thursday morning from 9.12 percent on Wednesday. The state’s rolling average continued to decline and was at 15.61 percent on Thursday morning. A total of 898 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 811 have recovered and eight people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 9,542 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 103 tests pending on Thursday morning.

Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Wednesday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 30s with 185 cases and in their 40s with 179 cases. There have been 147 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 164 cases for people in their 20s. There were 42 cases reported of people in their 70s and 84 cases of people in their 60s. There are 80 cases reported of people under 19 and 17 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 556 reported confirmations. Denison is running second at 178 cases. There have been 43 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 26 in Whitewright, 22 in Whitesboro, 21 in Howe, 20 cases each in Collinsville and Pottsboro, ten each in in Sadler and Gunter, nine in Bells, five in Tioga, four in Knollwood, two in Southmayd, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).