The Grayson County District Attorney’s office continues to file charges against locals who are charged with drug and alcohol abuse related crimes. D.A. Brett Smith released a list of people recently indicted on such charges Wednesday.

Indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. The following people were indicted on drug or alcohol related or other charges:

Jose Nunez, 56, of Gainesville — DWI 3rd or more;

Seth Bohall, 43, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Juan Torres, 70, of Howe — fail to comply with sex offender duty to register;

Samuel Arvizo, 40, of Sadler — DWI 3rd or more;

Gary Cantrell, 48, of Tioga — possession of a controlled substance (meth) in a drug free zone;

Jennifer Cummings, 35, of Seagoville — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Christopher Price, 46, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Steven Vickrey, 69, of Denison — DWI 3rd or More;

Andrae Cook, 39, of Denison — DWI 3rd or More

Stephanie WilliamsShaw, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;

Javan Sims, 23, of Colbert, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Lorenzo Garcia, 26, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of property;

Jack Sears, 35, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest wtih a pervious conviction;

Patrick Avant, 34, of Denison — evading arrest with previous conviction and burglary of a building;

Bailey Snider, 19, of Denison —burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm;

Adam Bordelon, 39, of Denison — four counts of theft of property;

Ashley Cogburn, 30, of Denison — engage in organized criminal activity;

Bennie Gonzales Jr., 44, of Denison — engage in organized criminal activity;

Daniel Gonzales, 40, of Pottsboro — engage in organized criminal activity;

Tanya Smith, 40, of Denison — engage in organized criminal activity;

Loring Gowans Jr., 28, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Justin Dillard, 23, of Sherman —possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a contrlled substance with intent to distribute (codeine);

Joshua Moseley, 20, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a contrlled substance with intent to distribute (codeine);

Rodolfo Vasquez, 20, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a contrlled substance with intent to distribute (codeine);

Salas Miguel Jr., 19, of Denison — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a contrlled substance with intent to distribute (codeine);

Cesar Diaz, 37, of Houston — DWI with a child under 15 and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Mark Harper, 58, of Cartwright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

April Harbour, 38, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Anthony Diaz, 42, of Denison — two counts of violating a bond or protective order;

Ricardo Lara Jr., 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Dakota Patton,28, of Sherman — two counts of theft of property, evading arrest with previous convictions and burglary of a building;

Joshua Patton, 36, of Pottsboro — theft of property and burglary of a building.

