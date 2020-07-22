The Texas Department of Transportation will be presenting information about a new project next week. The department is hosting a virtual meeting on July 28 to talk about the proposed new location roadway from CR 60 to FM 121 in Grayson County, known as the FM Spur 121 or Grayson Parkway.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. and the department intends to get public feedback about the plans for the project

"A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will provide details on the proposed project," a news release from the department said. "After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. Comments must be received by Aug. 12, 2020 to be part of the official record."

The proposed two-lane state highway from CR 60 near the Collin-Grayson County line northward to FM 121 west of the City of Gunter; a distance of approximately 4.5 miles is in the final stages of design consideration. The project would require right-of-way with no residential or commercial displacements, officials said in the release.

The release also said to view the pre-recorded presentation, interested parties nee to log on to http://www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/072820.html

Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov .Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the TxDOT Paris District office at (903) 737-9300 at least two days prior to the virtual meeting.