Dino Days 2020 has already begun at the Sherman Museum located at 301 S. Walnut Street in Sherman. The annual exhibition at the museum features a dinosaur exhibit with scale model replicas.

The event will run through Sept. 19 and admission is $5 for everyone ages 5 years and up. Children four years and under can get into the museum for free.

"DINO DAYS 2020 at the Sherman Museum is Texoma’s only large scale dinosaur skeleton exhibit," a release from Sherman Museum said.

The event is in its ninth year and will once again, feature a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

"The Board of Trustees still remember how crazy the idea seemed a few years ago but it has struck a chord with the public," the release said. "They love it. We have the biggest and most spectacular dinosaur that we can fit in the museum – ‘Ivan’ the Tyrannosaurus Rex who stands at 40-feet! Joining "Ivan" will be other dinosaurs."

The museum will also feature Geoffrey Notkin’s private collection of meteorites that were collected from all over the world with some found in Texas.

"Geoffrey, an Emmy Award winning television host and producer starred in three seasons of the television adventure series Meteorite Men," the release said. "Currently, he is the President of the National Space Society, host of COX STEM Journals, author, adventurer, meteorite specialist, and CEO of Aerolite Meteorites, Inc. (https://aerolite.org). We are fortunate to have this rare exhibit."

The museum will also put on its annual Dino dig and Dino Academy which will be held on Tuesdays. This year’s event will also include a 3D Dino theater.

"Children also have opportunities to create dinosaur arts and crafts. The ACADEMY offers children, ages 6-11, an age appropriate study of dinosaurs and meteorites," the release said. "Through interactive activities and educational exercises, the Academy expands a child’s knowledge of the connection between dinosaurs and meteorites."

The Sherman Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday by reservation only.

For more information, call 903-893-7623 or visit http://www.TheShermanMuseum.org.