Patricia Holland, a beloved soul and servant of her Lord Jesus Christ, left this earthly life in Durant, Oklahoma, on July 20, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born in Durant on March 1, 1952 to Clifford Redden and Bonnie (Marshall) Redden. Patricia married Tom Holland on April 4, 1970 in Durant. Family hour will be from 6-8 p.m. July 23 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. on July 24 at the Victory Life Youth Chapel with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Her final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. Her pallbearers will be Thomas Woods, Clifford Mayton, Damian Mayton, Sidney Woods, Timothy Mayton and Parker Holland.

Patricia was a lifelong member of Victory Life Church, she taught art at the church academy for several years. She and her family were very proud of the fact that she went back to school at Southeastern at the age of 55 earning a Bachelor of Art Education degree while maintaining a 4.0 grade average. Patricia enjoyed working for a time at the Green Market in Sherman, Texas. She was very creative and liked to do many things especially; painting, sewing, shopping and going out to eat with friends and family. Patricia adored her family, her children were everything to her, she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her presence will always be missed by those who loved her.

Mrs. Holland is survived by husband, Tom Holland, of the home; her children April Ferguson and husband James of Denison, Texas, Cherri Woods and husband Joseph of Colbert, Oklahoma, and son, Todd Holland and wife Hope of Durant; grandchildren, Thomas Woods and wife Barbara, Clifford Mayton and wife LeaAnna, Damian Mayton and wife Kati, Sidney Woods, LeAndra Woods, Timothy Mayton and wife Atlanta, Jacilyn Holland, Elizabeth Mayton, and Parker Holland; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Brycen, Prestin, Benjamin, Karson, Cooper, Rayna, Emery, Oliver and Ensley; and sisters Vicki Caudle and Terri Stilwell.

Mrs. Holland was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Bonnie Redden, and mother- and father-in-law, Edgar and Katherine Holland.

A live stream of the funeral service will be on our Facebook page the day of the service.

