A 38-year-old Carthage man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox last week.

On Jan. 22, a jury found Timothy Earl Brown guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. Brown was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison last week by Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, on Oct. 14, 2016, law enforcement responded to a report of a prowler at a rural residence in Panola County. There, officers observed Brown in the wooded area near the home, carrying a rifle. Brown was later discovered to be also armed with a revolver. Brown was convicted in Panola County in 2000 for theft, in 2000 for escape, and in 2011, for sexual assault. As a felon, Brown is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Brown was also previously convicted in the Eastern District of Texas for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2004.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence; deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition, and body armor; and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jim Noble and Alan Jackson