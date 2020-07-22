Ghost Town Arts Collective is currently hosting its annual Summer Member’s Show. The show which opened mid July will be on display until early September.

This year’s show has no theme allowing for a wide variety of work that explores the various states of emotion that people have been experiencing.

"This show follows the tremendous success of the Life of the Ghost Town Exhibition in partnership with Sherman Focalpoint," Ghost Town Director Jared Tredway said. "Because that show was limited to the photography genre, we wanted to be sure and follow it with an exhibition that allowed our members to be free and uninhibited in their submission. That being said, we were particularly curious to see what our members had been up to during this strange period. Some of the work represents the transmutation of angsty emotional states in response to the social and political atmosphere's we've been experiencing and some of the work is simply representative of our members' own creative journey."

Tredway believe there is an interesting mix.

"We also wanted to be sure to take this opportunity to highlight the newest members to join our growing community," he said. "Member artists Christopher Maniet, Christina Robertson, and Barry Snidow are our newest members exhibiting in this show."

Works featured are by 1 member artists and cover a broad range of mediums including acrylic painting, oil painting, mixed media, photography, handmade books, textiles, sculpture and mixed media assemblages.

"It is truly an exciting mix, and visitors can have a really great experience as they view the work simply by asking themselves the question, ’how'd they make that?’" Tredway said.

While the show is currently open for viewing, GTAC is planning a social distancing compliant reception in the near future.

"We are currently developing a cool reception concept that would allow for intimate scheduled viewings, and there will also be a "bring a friend" component," Tredway said.

Social distancing and the effects of COVID has dampened Ghost Town Arts Collective fast pace to move forward, but they continue to strive and introduce new opportunities to artist , including a new retail space.

"Like all start-up companies, the Ghost Town Arts Collective has been affected by the economic stress we are all facing," Tredway said. "We have endeavored to continue our programming, publication, and exhibition efforts as Texoma's Creative Arts Center, and we need community support, involvement and investment to continue to serve. To that end, we must constantly encourage all of our member artists and community supporters to please make the Ghost Town Arts Collective personal to them. Please visit us, join or sponsor, submit to the Apparitions Journal, or subscribe, and perhaps most importantly, please help us get the word out to anyone who may benefit from being a part of our exciting creative community. We are eager to welcome them!"

Ghost Town Arts Collective is located at 101 East Jones St. in Sherman. Their gallery hours are Tuesdays through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Special appointments can be made. For more information, visit www.ghosttownarts.org.