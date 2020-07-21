Joan Stallings, a resident of Calera, Oklahoma, joined her beloved Savior on July 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Bryan County to Abe Simmons and Pauline (Murphree) Simmons on May 1, 1936. Joan married her sweetheart, Tom Stallings, in Durant in 1951. A celebration of her life will be held at the Calera 1st Baptist Church in Calera, Oklahoma at 10 a.m. on July 23, 2020 with Bro. Jacob Toews officiating. Her final resting place will be the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, with Geoff Golden, Austin Stallings, Anthony Stallings, Langston Golden, Avery Golden, and Derik Delozier as her pallbearers.

Joan cherished her Calera 1st Baptist Church family, she loved attending church services. Her favorite pastime was cooking delicious meals for her family. Joan was very proud of her family and she considered them her greatest blessing.

Mrs. Stallings is survived by her children Kim Scoggin and husband Phillip of Durant; Monte Stallings of Calera; grandchildren Geoff Golden and wife Brandi, Austin Stallings and wife Laura, Elizabeth Wood and husband Travis, Brandon Stallings, John Stallings, Stone Scoggin and wife Kristen, Derik Delozier and wife Kristinia, Seana Sutterfield, and Sloan Roberson and husband Daniel; seven great-grandchildren; siblings James Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Pauline Moore of Prescott, Arizona; and also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Stallings was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Pauline Simmons; husband Tom Stallings; sons Clint and Randy Stallings; brother David Simmons; and sister Donna Sweeney Howard.

Joan’s family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness and support given by the staff at Featherstone Assisted Living Center and Guardian Home Health and Hospice.

The service for Mrs. Stallings will also available by live stream on our FB page Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home.

