It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye too soon to our beloved son, brother, grandson and family member Elijah Moore. He has joined his Savior Jesus Christ. He was the cherished son of Dan and Hezra (McClour) Moore born on Dec.11, 1999 in Durant, Oklahoma. Family hour will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 23, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. July 24, 2020 at Fusion Bible Church in Durant.

There are many wonderful things to say about Elijah. He was a 4.0 GPS honor graduate from the Durant High School in 2019 and qualified for several academic scholarships, he enrolled at Southeastern to study Chemical Engineering. While in high school Elijah dedicated himself to being a team player in baseball, track and cross country. He was dependable by nature and a hard worker with a strong work ethic while employed at Rue 21 and as a waiter at Roma’s Italian Restaurant. Elijah loved being out in the woods hunting, he was considered skilled with his bow and gun. He had an outgoing personality and amazing sense of humor, he never met a stranger, people were drawn to him, he enjoyed pulling pranks on his friends. Elijah looked forward to driving on long trips, but he will be remembered mostly for his love for family and friends. His absence will be felt by all of those who cherished him.

Elijah is survived by his father Daniel Moore of South Carolina; mother Hezra Moore of Durant; siblings Riley Moore, Jayden Moore, Olivia Moore, Cadence Moore, Isaiah Moore, Moriah Moore and Hannah Moore, all of Durant; grandmother Sue McClour of Mead, Oklahoma; uncles Joe McClure of Atoka, Oklahoma, Paul McClour; aunt Shelia Eggenberg of Durant; also survived by numerous other family members and a host of friends.

Elijah was preceded in death by his grandfather Willis McClour.

There will be a live stream of the service on our Facebook page Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral home.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com