For some, it takes forever to find things on the past agendas, if he or she is even able to do it. Whether it is a county employee, elected official or the public, county officials reason that anyone should be able to lookup items that have been before the court in the past.

For that reason, on Tuesday, the Grayson County commissioners decided to seek proposals for a new management system for the county’s commissioners court agenda.

The system that they are using now looked up to date when it was first purchased 15 years ago because it allowed users from the county's various offices to all enter their own information. While that was pretty modern back then, County Judge Bill Magers said Google Docs allows people to do that with ease these days. So that one stand out feature is now weighed down by the system's lack of search ability.

Commissioner Jeff Whitmire agreed that the current system is lacking. Another commissioner asked if any new software will allow them to go back and search for old things that are already on the agenda. Magers said that is one of the questions the county will be asking of anyone interested in providing new software.

The county, Magers said, has recently been spending money on software and hardware that will for the continuation of autmation to help reduce the need for additional staff. Given that, he said, it does not make sense to retain a system that can chew up those manpower hours searching for simple things to keep moving the county forward.

There will be a mandatory proposal meeting at 2 p.m. on July 30 in the Assembly Room at the Grayson County Courthouse for those who are interested in submitting a proposal.

Magers said he does not expect the impact of the new system on the budget to be great but they did budget some money for it in the last budget cycle.