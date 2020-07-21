Many of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county are recovering, but they are being quickly replaced by new patients who have caught the illness in the county.

The Grayson County Health Department announced 13 new cases of the illness Monday. Ten of those people are hospitalized and 63 are weathering the illness at home. One is in the Grayson County Jail.

That case brought the county’s number of active cases to 74.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 9.19 which was up from 9.13 percent on Monday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 8.92 percent on Sunday and was 9.01 on Tuesday morning. The state’s rolling average was 16.56 percent on Sunday and had come down to 16.25 percent by Tuesday morning. A total of 862 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 780 have recovered and eight people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 9,380 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 102 tests pending on Tuesday morning.

Three hundred and fifty-eight of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 405 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Tuesday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 30s with 178 cases and in their 40s with 177 cases. There have been 138 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 160 cases for people in their 20s. There were 40 cases reported of people in their 70s and 79 cases of people in their 60s. There are 74 cases reported of people under 19 and 16 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 507 reported confirmations. Denison is running second at 171 cases. There have been 39 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 22 cases in both Whitesboro and Whitewright, 20 cases each in Collinsville, Pottsboro and Howe, ten each in Sadler and Gunter, nine in Bells, five in Tioga, four in Knollwood, two in Southmayd, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).