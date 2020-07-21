As if the turtles weren’t terrifying enough...

A woman kayaking at Lady Bird Lady had a close and surprising encounter with an alligator last week.

Anna Eulo shared a photo on Facebook the photo she took of the four-legged reptile as she and a friend kayaked .

The alligator was spotted on a log in Lady Bird Lake just west of Longhorn Dam near Peace Point.

"It's not common, but I wouldn't say it's out of the ordinary, either," Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Alligator Program Leader, Jonathan Warner said.

Alligators are common to Texas, although they're mostly found in the eastern part of the state and in the coastal marshes in the southern part of the state.

However it is not uncommon for them to be found in more central areas of the state due to them being displaced by a flood or illegally released. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, seeing alligators in counties east of Interstate 35 is fairly common, and occasionally they’ll make their way into this area during drought conditions.

The alligator in the photo appeared to be juvenile and is not expected to stay in the area. Since the photo was taken there have not been any reported sightings of the alligator.

"There is no public safety issue," said Warner.

TPWD also says alligators are naturally shy and will generally avoid interaction with humans. TPWD says only one death in Texas can be attributed to an alligator attack. It happened in 2015 in Orange, Texas, when a 28-year-old man was killed on July 3 of that year.

As long as you keep your distance and don’t disturb alligators, you’ll be fine.

"If you see an alligator, leave it alone," says Megan Radke, TWPD press officer. Although the animal is generally timid, TPWD also said to not feed alligators, as they tend to lose fear of people when they have been fed multiple times.

"If someone is concerned, we encourage them to contact their local Game Warden," said Radke.

Alligator sightings can be reported to Travis County Game Wardens or by calling the Law Enforcement Communications Center at 512-389-4848. The department has a nuisance Alligator Control Program. If the alligator is deemed a public safety issue or if it has been fed and has lost its fear of humans, TPWD can remove the alligator.

More information about alligators in Texas can be found onf TWPD’s website. While most of the information relates to rules and regulations for hunting alligators, they also have a fact sheet on page 27.

Although the sighting is strange it can be a testament to the importance of Texas and nationwide conservation efforts.

"Alligators are an unsung conservation success story, they came from the brink of extinction and now we’re able to manage a healthy population—they’re an important part of the ecosystem in the US." said Warner.