Sherman Police

Theft - On July 15, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred betweenJuly 14-15. A theft of a firearm from a vehicle report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On July 15, Sherman officers responded to the 900 block E. Cherry St. in reference to a noise disturbance. The investigation revealed a black truck was driving recklessly. Further investigation revealed the driver of the truck was intoxicated. The suspect was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to Grayson County Jail.

Possession - On July 17, a traffic stop was initiated in the 1800 block West Washington Street. Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver`s breath. The driver agreed to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. After the SFSTs were administered, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A small, useable amount of marijuana was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle during a search incident to an arrest. Reports for driving while intoxicated second offence and possession of marijuana under two ounces were generated.

Information report - On July 17, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a heft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect entered her vehicle located in the 1000 block of East Houston Street in Sherman Texas. Nothing was damaged or stolen from the vehicle. The incident occurred between July 16-17. An information report was generated.

Theft - On July 17, Sherman Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle near 3600 South US Highway 75 Freeway, Sherman. The victim went inside a business and left his keys in his vehicle. An unknown male got into this vehicle and drove away westbound on FM 1417 from this location. Officers checked the area, but this vehicle was not located. A report for theft of property more than $2,500but less than $30K was completed. No one is in custody at this

Assault - On July 17, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Taylor Street in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, it was learned an assault occurred. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Theft - On July 18, Sherman police officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of N Wood St. in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen and a report for theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was generated.

Public intoxication - On July 18, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to an intoxicated person at the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway Sherman. Sherman Police Department patrol officers were dispatched and identified the suspect. She was found to be intoxicated in a public place and an immediate danger to herself and others. She was arrested for public intoxication.

Burglary of a habitation - On July 19, an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Archer Drive in reference to a home being burglarized. Upon investigation, it was learned an unknown person had forced entry into the residence and stole electronics. A report was generated for burglary of habitation.

Unauthorized use - On July 19, officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of S. US Highway 75 in regards to a stolen vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation and interviewed the victim and witness. Surveillance video was reviewed. A report for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle was completed.