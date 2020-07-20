A three-vehicle crash in Sherman Saturday night left one man dead.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said police were called to the 6000 block of North US Hwy. 75 at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a wreck involving three vehicles and a pedestrian.

Mullen said the crash occurred between a Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer and a Dodge Charger. In that crash, the Charger caught fire, but the injuries to the people involved were minor.

"Moments later, a passerby who stopped and got out to assist those involved in the initial crash was struck by a passing semi truck," Mullen said.

The pedestrian, John Powell, 38, of Conroe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mullen said the accident is still under investigation at this time.